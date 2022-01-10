Mr. Saturday, as it is called in Britain George Russell, never disappoints. Also in 2021, his third and final year as a Williams driver, the King’s Lynn native left only crumbs for his teammate. Nicholas Latifi, finishing in front on 20 out of 22 occasions. A clear dominance that paradoxically makes news for the only two occasions in which the Canadian has been in front, in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. In fact, these were the only two times in 60 GPs disputed at the wheel of Grove’s car in which Russell was preceded by his box mate. It had never happened neither with Kubica in 2019 nor with Latifi himself last year.

We cannot talk about the season of Lewis Hamilton’s future teammate without mentioning the 19 entries in Q2 – almost unexplored territory for Williams in recent years up to 2020 – the four sensational appearances in Q3, with second place in Spa and third in Sochi. The podium centered in the Belgian GP obviously has a historical value but – somehow – dampened by the fact that the race practically did not take place. Therefore, the eighth place in Budapest – the only race in which Latifi was ahead of the Englishman – and the ninth in Monza, earned by keeping the Ocon Alpine behind him, take on more value.

From the point of view of the 26-year-old from Montreal, however, the season cannot be considered excessively disappointing. There were two top-10 finishes and an average gap of less than four tenths from Russell in qualifying. The real test for Latifi will come next year, when as a ‘veteran’ of the team he will have to face Alex Albon’s desire for revenge, expected to return as a starting driver after the season spent between the DTM and the Milton Keynes Red Bull simulator. That will be the actual litmus test to define the possible future in the # 6 Circus.

Williams Russell Latifi Qualifications 20 2 Q2 inputs 19 4 Inputs Q3 4 0 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.392 Sprint qualifications 1 2 Competition 12 1 Top-10 4 2 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 16 7 Withdrawals 6 5