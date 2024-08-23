The Williams Driver Academy continues to get younger and younger; after welcoming Alessandro Giusti and Sara Matsui at the beginning of the year, right on the occasion of the Dutch Grand Prix the Grove-based company announced the entry into the team of Dean Hoogendoorntalent of only 12 years old representing the pilot youngest of the entire British Academy.

What convinced Williams to focus on the Dutchman were the impressive successes achieved with the kartinghaving won the WSK Super Master Race Mini Gr. 3 at just 9 years old, setting a record that still stands. In addition to two victories in the WSK Final Cup, Hoogendoorn was also crowned champion last year in the WSK Euro Series OK-N Junior.

Results, combined with those of this season in other classes, which have convinced Williams to promote him to support his growth towards the most coveted goal, that of F1: “When I was four years old and drove a go-kart for the first time, I knew one thing: I wanted to become a world champion. – declared Hoogendoorn – This is why I live, dream and work hard every day to achieve my goal. Racing is my passion, and joining the Williams family is a moment of great pride for me. I will contribute to the team and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

A promotion supported by the Sporting Director of Williams Racing, Sven Smeets: “Dean is an exciting young talent and we are delighted to welcome him to the Williams Racing Driver Academy. – he added – Dean has had an impressive start to karting, progressing faster than most drivers his age and challenging drivers sometimes two years older than him. Dean has a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to supporting his development for the remainder of 2024 and beyond”.