Williams queen of the market?

In the last few days the Williamsdespite a disappointing first half of the season and which represented a clear step backwards compared to the good results of 2023, attracted the attention of the international media with the hiring of Carlos SainzThe Spaniard, leaving Ferrari, was courted by half the grid but in the end chose to join the project of the historic British team.

A courageous decision that certifies the excellent persuasion skills of Grove team principal James Vowles. The former Mercedes strategy chief immediately placed his bets on the Madrid native and in the end he was right. Now, however, there is growing curiosity among the insiders to understand if Williams will also be able to convince the other great prized piece of this market: Adrian Newey.

The Race to Newey

The brilliant designer who will leave Red Bull at the end of 2024 after almost 20 years of service is in fact contested between Ferrari, Aston Martin and Williams itself. According to the former pilot Johnny Herbertrecently interviewed by the site TopOffshoreSportsBooks.comthe possibility of a return home for Newey – who had already won world titles with Williams at the beginning of the 90s – cannot be ruled out at all.

“Drivers usually know what the team’s plan is for the future. – Herbert suggested – and the man who’s been talked about a lot is Adrian Newey. Does Carlos know that Adrian Newey will join the team? It would be a great coup for Williams. James Vowles has been a fantastic addition to the team. He understands what Williams needs and knew very well that they needed a top-level driver. Alex is one, but Carlos will be a very important addition to the future of this team.”Herbert concluded.