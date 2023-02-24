Logan Sargeant he has never yet raced in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, but when he officially makes his debut on March 5 in the Bahrain Grand Prix he certainly won’t be able to give the excuse of not being particularly familiar with the Sakhir circuit. The young American driver, who is demonstrating excellent driving qualities in these days of pre-season testing, today in fact turned into a sort of Stakhanov of the steering wheelcompleting beyond 830 km solo at the wheel of his FW45.

Among the teams in the center and back of the group, Williams is one of the stables that is making the best impressions and today the same drivers the American also wanted to test himself on the flying lap, setting the seventh best time of the day thanks also to the use of the C5 compound. But what struck the work done by the rookie from Williams was the great consistency of performance in the day and a half that the team gave him to get used to the new single-seater. Tomorrow the wheel will be back in the hands of Alex Albon for the whole day, while Sargeant will only see his FW45 again next Friday, for the first PL1 of his F1 career.

“I think today was the day I did the most kilometers ever – commented the driver from Florida at the end of the day, tired but satisfied – I managed to resist well physically. We lapped a lot, which is a good result for the team and for the hard work they put in. We’ve been moving in the right direction all day, it’s been very positive. We had shorter runs this morning and considering the track temperature I was relatively happy with how the car was going. On the long afternoon runs the car was in a good window and I was able to drive it exactly how I wanted to. There are still some things we are chasing, but I will let Alex finish the job tomorrow. Overall I’m very happy with how the car is driving and I’m looking forward to racing next week“.