New revolution

In the 2026 Formula 1 will enter a new chapter in its over seventy-year history. If last year the revolution was mainly focused on the aerodynamics of the cars, in three years the big news will be represented by theintroduction of new power units, simpler and more ecological, which have already generated the interest of various manufacturers. Audi will enter with its own team, inheriting the structure of Sauber; Ford will work with Red Bull to create its own unit and the Honda, now a partner of the Milton Keynes team, will go on the hunt for new teams to supply. In addition to these three brands, obviously, Ferrari, Renault and Mercedes will also continue to operate.

Six motorists engaged since 2026

This plenty of builders it can obviously represent an opportunity for private teams, who will have greater freedom of choice in the decide which brands to trust in the new era that awaits the premier category of motorsport. However, the choices will have to be made quickly, as confirmed by the new Williams team principal, the British James Vowles. The English engineer was the chief strategist at Mercedes for years, also working as a sort of right-hand man for Toto Wolff. However, it would be wrong to assume that this solid bond automatically means a extension of the agreement which since 2014 has linked Williams to the Brackley team for the supply of engines.

Deadline at the end of 2023

“We are clearly satisfied with the relationship that has existed for many years – explained Vowles, as reported by the official F1 website – Mercedes has built what has been on average the best power unit in the last 15 years. We are now evaluating what to do. We need to make sure we look at the market and make decisions shortly about our position regarding a partnership”. The new Grove boss finally confirmed that uAn official agreement with a builder must be ratified by the end of 2023: “Decisions have to be made this year, in any case. With how all the teams will move, I think it will be difficult to see the teams move away from their current one [fornitore] much later this year“.