The start of the 2023 season is still several months away, but the Williams he has already obtained an important victory which could prove crucial for the hopes of growth of the historic British team, for years forced to live in the slums of the starting grid. In fact, the Grove team was awarded the considerable sum of £26,220,094.25 (just over 30.5 million euros) from a California court as a resolution of a dispute that saw it opposed to the American brand ROKiT, former team sponsor. The US group had become one of the main sponsors of the team on the eve of the 2019 season, signing what should have been a multi-year agreement.

Instead, after appearing on the English team’s livery also in the tests prior to the start of the 2020 season, the telecommunications giant had removed from the list of sponsors of Williams, leaving the team in full pandemic, in May 2020, and therefore not appearing on the team’s single-seater during the championship that began in July. The separation from ROKiT had been one of the last delicate issues managed by the old ownership of the team, headed by Clarie Williams, before the acquisition of the team – formalized on August 21, 2020 – by the US investment group Dorilton Capital for 152 million EUR.

ROKiT had withheld payments owed to Williams for the remainder of the contract and eventually the team had taken the case to court seeking arbitration. The outcome of the dispute has rewarded the historic team founded by the late Frank Williams, which will now be able to count on a significant addition to its budget for the future.