Williams: the result is deceiving

Apparently positive performance for the Williams on Friday’s free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, and once again in the name of Alexander Albon. The Anglo-Thai driver in fact closed the two scheduled sessions in the top ten, finishing 8th in PL1 and improving slightly in the next test, this time at 7th place. Yet, despite the good indications, some problems remain in the Grove team, as confirmed by Albon himself.

What doesn’t add up

What is particularly worrying, in fact, is the race pace. An aspect that provides opposite indications to the pace of the FW45 on the flying lap, and which could also lead to significant changes: “Today went well – explained the 27 year old – as we expected, the low fuel consumption pace is good, but it is the long run pace that puts us in difficulty, and we need to understand this also because the degradation is high. We’ll go back to the drawing board a bit; maybe we will have to compromise our qualifying car a little for the race onebut we’ll see.”

Another first experience for Sargeant

Similar assessment also from Logan Sargeant, who added the personal challenge of testing for the the Suzuka circuit for the first time in his careerexactly as it had happened in Singapore: “It was really nice to drive at Suzuka for the first time, but it wasn’t easy at all, especially in sector 1 – has explained – It’s been a lot of work trying to get the car set up and there’s a lot of work to do. I feel like it’s not easy to get everything you need here, so we’re working, but there was a good step forward from FP1 to FP2. From a driving point of view, I need to improve in the first sector because it is the one where I waste the most time. From the car’s point of view, there are some changes to try to have a better balance between low and high speeds. Today we experienced quite high degradation and it was not easy to have a constant balance on long laps. However, on laps with low fuel the grip is high and the feeling is quite good.”