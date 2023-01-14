2023 is opening under the banner of novelties for the Williamsthe team that finished the 2022 season in last place in the Constructors’ championship in which the Grove-based team was unable to repeat the ‘miracle’ of 2021 when it took an unexpected eighth position in the ranking reserved for teams ahead of Alfa Romeo and Haas thanks to the prowess of George Russell and some exploits in the wet by Nicholas Latifi.

The stable in the hands of the investment fund Dorilton Capital has in fact made official the arrival of James Vowles as the new team principal after the non-renewal of Jost Capito’s contract, an agreement that expired at the end of 2022. The former head of strategy at Mercedes is not the only announcement that will most likely concern Williams this month.

The US oil company Gil Oil Corporationindeed, he announced on his own profile Twitter to be close to announcing the return alongside a team after the last collaboration that saw it alongside McLaren, a team that dedicated a special livery to Gulf on the occasion of the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix concluded by Lando Norris on the podium in third position.

Since Gulf is one of personal sponsors of the Argentine driver Franco Colapinto fresh from the Williams academy it is easy to imagine that it will be the Grove team that will show off the Gulf logo on the bodywork in 2023.