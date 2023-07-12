At the end of May the Williams and the sponsor gulf they called a competition among fans to choose the special livery from a shortlist of four themes, called Heritage, Bolder than Bold, Visionary and Contemporary, which would have colored the FW45s of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in this season’s Singapore, Japan and Qatar Grands Prix. It will be the design called ‘Bolder than Bold’ to dress the two single-seaters in blue and orange, in a livery very similar to the ‘Gulf’ one adopted by McLaren at Monte Carlo 2021.

The Fan Livery Vote has collected well 180 thousand votesa sign of the great participation of enthusiasts and fans, and the ‘Bolder than Bold’ livery beat the ‘Heritage’ one thanks to the 51.9% vote. As explained by Williams “this livery celebrates the audacity of those who are determined to make their mark, to continue to progress and to push the limits. It embodies even more being brave, heroic and fearless, as it represents an unwavering commitment to never give up and always face challenges with confidence.”

The FW45 dressed in the ‘Bolder than Bold’ livery will do its thing premiered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, from 13 to 16 July next, when it will be exhibited on the Williams Racing stand and made available to spectators. As told, this color will then be seen on the track between 15 and 17 September at the Singapore Grand Prix, between 22 and 24 September at the Japanese Grand Prix and finally between 6 and 8 October at the Qatar Grand Prix .

Mike Jones, chief executive officer of Gulf Oil International explained: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing and this livery marks an iconic moment in motorsport history. The contest was a great success and stirred emotions for both Gulf and Williams fans. Giving fans the power to control this competition had a huge impact on the results. Gulf’s iconic colors have spawned four incredible liveries, with a fan-chosen overall winner, Bolder than Bold, now going to be inscribed in Gulf’s rich motorsport history.”

James Vowles, Williams team principal added: “This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape our team’s visual identity. The winning design captures the essence of the partnership between Gulf and Williams Racing, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”