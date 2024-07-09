2 more points

Alex Albon and Williams back in the points zoneand they do it right on the occasion of the home GP of the historic Grove team. An expected result that had been missing since the Monaco Grand Prix, when even in that case, as in Silverstonethe Anglo-Thai driver crossed the finish line at 9th placeThe same position that the former Red Bull driver had achieved on Saturday in qualifying, in a session in which Logan Sargeant also stood out, one step away from Q3 with 12th place and above all from the points zone in the race, as demonstrated by11th place.

Not all simple

A return to the top ten that for Albon could have actually vanished right from the start, with damage that however did not turn out to be excessive: “We had a contact at turn 3 and even more at turn 4also losing a piece of the front wing, so at the beginning I was a bit worried – he recalled – After that, everything was mostly OK and I was happy. I knew the rain was coming and there would be a second chance, so I just had to be patient and wait for the opportunity to present itself. For the most part, we made the right choices, pitting at the right time with the right tyres. We lost a bit of time in the pit stops and I think that Without the damage we could have scored more points, but I’m still happy. It’s a weekend where we really needed to get a result for the team, and to do it at our home Grand Prix makes it even more special.”

One step away from the points

Weekend still without points, instead, for Sargeant, but with an overall more convincing performance than those of this first half of the championship. For the American, in fact, the race ended in 11th position, which is equivalent to his best result of the season: “It was a good day overall. – he confirmed – from FP2, where we struggled with high fuel, we put the car in a better position and it showed. We had a good pace, especially with the slicks. I struggled a bit on the dry track with the Intermediates, degrading the tyres a bit too much. We performed everything relatively well and maintained the pace in difficult conditions.. We were quite unlucky during the Intermediate stop, with Alex making a slow stop which cost us some time. Of course, in hindsight, there were a couple of decisions that we could have made a lap or two earlier that could have ultimately made the difference between a point or not. Overall, I’m happy with the way I drove this weekend.”