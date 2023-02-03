After two seasons the streets of Jost Understood and of Williams they separated, with the English team which then identified its replacement in the delicate role of team principal in the former head of Mercedes strategies, James Vowles. The German manager, who had also held the same position in McLaren in 2016, recently spoke about the process that led to his farewell to the team owned by the Dorilton Capital investment fund, suggesting that the separation was anything but stormy . “Was an exhausting experience. Clearly from the outside you don’t have the same point of view as from the inside“, Capito said, adding: “At the beginning I said that I was willing to lead the team for two years and maybe for a third year. But in the meantime the competitions have increased and this has made the experience really tiring. And rGetting the team to where it should be takes more than two or three years“, he admitted frankly.

In the interview given to the Germans of Auto Bild he then added: “I told the board that we had now laid the groundwork and they would need to find the right person to stay here long term. So we discussed what was the best thing to do and it quickly became clear that this was the best time to fold“. James Vowles was thus appointed in his place: “I like him very much, he is a very good person and he is incredibly competent. Obviously I congratulated him”. Capito then explained that he does not see the hiring of the former Mercedes as a step towards becoming the B team of the Silver Arrows: “I don’t think it will happen, it’s just a personnel change. We will continue to work as closely together as we do now on topics such as engines and transmission“. No full-time return is foreseen for the German manager (there were rumors of a possible return to Audi): “I’m more interested in a consultancy job in the future, rather than a day-to-day commitment”.