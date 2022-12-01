In 2022 the Williams it returned to the unsought-after last position in the constructors’ championship. In addition to the demerits of the Grove team there are also the merits of Haas, which has grown significantly since 2021. For the fourth time in the last five years, the Brits occupy bottom place with a single-digit score, but team principal Jost Understood he doesn’t see his team’s situation as so black.

The German, who has made a positive change of mentality since his advent, hoped to be more in the fight in the scrum package, but doesn’t want to throw away all of 2022: “Last year everyone was happy if we got into Q2, now everyone isn’t happy if we can’t get into Q3. Expectations must be high if you want to be competitive. Even if we are tenth in the championship, the points brought home they all arrived on merit; last year, on the other hand, we were a bit lucky in most places, like in Spa. In addition, we were consistently in Q2 (even twice in Q3, nda). Our progression over the season has been positive“, Capito told RacingNews365.

“I see the work of the racing team and our strategy has been smart. We have never made a real mistake throughout the season and what is really positive is the communication within the team, as well as the trust that is developing. Now we are in a situation where everyone has fun and we can adopt risky strategies, with the trust of the management to support us even if things go wrong. Working here is much more fun than before“, continued the German, who then commented on the 2023 season. Williams will face it with a very young couple made up of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant: logical that the pivot is the Anglo-Thai, who will try to bring the team closer to those goals that Capito doesn’t measure in positions but in detachment from the others: “We form our goals based on the competitiveness in the race compared to others. For sure, though, we aim higher than the last place among the manufacturers“.