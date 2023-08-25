Double revelation

Alex Albon and the Williams were undoubtedly two of the main revelations of the first half of the season. The ex-Red Bull Thai has led the Grove stable, which has been at the bottom of the grid in recent years, to what is currently an incredible seventh position in the Constructors’ standings, tied with the Haas. A situation certainly not predicted at the start of the season and one that the British team will have to find a way to maintain in the remaining ten rounds of the championship.

The first round of this post-holiday phase of the season, on the Dutch track of Zandvoort, However, it doesn’t seem to give Albon high hopes, who speaking to the journalists present on the circuit showed himself rather pessimistic about Williams’ chances of collecting on Sunday what would be the third points placement in the last six races. “This is one of the worst circuits for the FW45 – said Albon, adding that “it’s strange because last year we didn’t have such a bad weekend here”.

Difficult track

Evidently, however, already the work on the simulator has not provided encouraging signs to the historic team founded by Sir Frank Williams. What worries the Thai is above all the strong wind that beats the area. The circuit is in fact located on the coast of the North Sea. It’s about an area that is often lashed by heavy gusts. The forecasts assume that during the weekend, and especially on Saturday, some gusts can reach the 44 km/h.

“The wind and its variations make a big difference to us” highlighted the #23 Williams. In fact, usually, especially at turn 9 of the Zandvoort circuit, there is a strong wind behind, which is “a problem” for the FW45. “But when the gusts turn 180 degrees and there’s a headwind at turn 9, then our car improves considerably.”he concluded.