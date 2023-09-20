Towards Japan

There Williams arrives at Suzuka after the bittersweet weekend in Singapore. The Grove team did not collect any points on the Marina Bay track, but the fact that Alexander Albon was in full top-10 until the moment of the ‘ram’ suffered by Sergio Perez’s Red Bull is an encouraging sign of the steps forward made by the historic English team even on circuits that on paper are not favorable to the characteristics of the FW45. The historic Japanese track, from this point of view, should mark a reversal of trend and return to rewarding the speed of the single-seaters driven by Albon and the American Logan Sargeant, still looking for his first point in F1 and whose future appears shaky.

Dave Robson, responsible for the vehicle’s performance, confirmed the Honda-owned track should meet Williams. Also for this reason, rain permitting, there will be some upgrades to be tested during the free practice sessions: “The high-speed layout should suit the FW45 well. The track is very technical and demands a lot from the riders and the tyres – Robson confirmed – Rain is forecast on Friday, which could disrupt our testing program. The rest of the weekend however should be dry and warm. Weather permitting we will have some items to review on Friday, but the majority of the program will be dedicated to preparing the drivers and cars for this challenging circuit“.

‘Friendly’ track

The adaptation process to the track will obviously be fundamental for Logan Sargeantat his first time in his career on the Suzuka track: “It’s an iconic track that I can’t wait to drive on – commented the American – I hope it’s a better weekend for us and I can’t wait to get started“.

He also has high ambitions Alex Alboncapable of achieving four top-10s in the last eight races: “I like coming to Japan – declared the former Red Bull bearer – Sukuza is one of my favorite circuits and I love the food and culture of Japan, so it’s always a great time to be here. Suzuka should be a good track for us and will be better suited to our car than previous tracks like Singapore. We hope we can do a good job and have a good weekend“, he concluded.