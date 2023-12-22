Presentation of 2024 cars, the dates of Williams and Sauber

Another important date for Formula 1: we can already circle February 5, 2024 on the calendar. It will in fact be the day of the presentation of Williams and Sauber, which (awaiting the changes announced for New Year) left Alfa Romeo with the Abu Dhabi race.

For now, the presentation dates of three cars have been communicated: Sauber and Williams are currently the first and will obviously unveil at different times to avoid unnecessary overlap. The third team to announce the date was Ferrari, which will reveal itself to the world on February 13, as Frederic Vasseur anticipated during the Christmas lunch with journalists.