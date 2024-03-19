by VALERIO BARRETTA

Albon between loyalty to Williams and transfer sirens

Scoring 27 of Williams' 28 points in 2023, Alex Albon he is the undisputed leader of the team. It is therefore thanks to the Anglo-Thai that at Grove they can hope to achieve the top-10 in the race or at least a Q2 in qualifying.

With these performances on a slow car Albon continues to attract the attention of the most competitive teams. It's no mystery that Red Bull attempted to bring him back to Milton Keynes, and perhaps Ferrari also gave it a thought before taking advantage of the Lewis Hamilton opportunity. The Anglo-Thaiwhile swearing love to Williams, it is not insensitive to the market sirens, who currently see places to be assigned in Red Bull (a hypothesis to which however he had said no in the past), Mercedes and Aston Martin. Albon's contract expires in 2025, as reiterated by team principal James Vowles, but there are clauses that would release the #23 early.

Albon's words

“I don't want to deny that there are opportunities out there. The driver market is very fluid right now and I think it's exciting“, this is his comment to Beyond The Grid. “The waters are moving, but my attention and my time are directed towards the team and my races“.

“We know the situation with Williams. For my part, I am totally focused on the team, I love being part of this teamI like how it's building and the progress is really exciting“.