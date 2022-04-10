The Australian Grand Prix gave Ferrari fans unique joys for the success of Charles Leclerc, combined with the anger of the Red Bull fans for the retirement of Max Verstappen and the satisfaction of those of Mercedes, especially for the first podium conquered by George Russell with the Brackley team. Excluding these aspects, however, the Melbourne race was able to provide other emotions, this time all concentrated at home Williams.

For the first time this season, in fact, the historic Milton Keynes team has achieved a placement in the Top-10doing it with the least expected Sunday man: Alexander Albon. The Anglo-Thai driver, who started from the last position following the disqualification remedied in qualifying, has in fact recovered in the points area thanks to a unique strategy implemented by his team, which called him to the pits for the mandatory tire change only in the penultimate lap of the GP, when Albon was in seventh position. In this way, after the impeccable work by the Williams mechanics, the former Red Bull driver returned to the track at 10th placecrossing the finish line in this position.

A challenge that therefore rewarded the work of the driver and the team, with the number 23 commenting on his feelings after the checkered flag: “It was as good as it was hard – explained Albon – because we really fought hard. It was like a 30-lap qualifying session for us. I don’t know what’s in that hard tire, but it suits us every time we put it on. We had a slow stop, but it helped because I went out side by side with Zhou, and he couldn’t get past me. We did not use rubber which was very consuming – he added – opting for the hard one because, with the degradation reduced, I was going faster and faster as the fuel load went down ”.