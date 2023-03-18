There Williams he immediately started 2023 on the right foot by scoring points in Bahrain against McLaren, Haas and AlphaTauri. Alexander Albon achieved a precious tenth place in Sakhir and counts on being able to repeat this result also this weekend in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a track which, due to its characteristics, should actually go well with the Williams FW45. In FP1 Albon has been consistently inside the top-10, FP2 seems to paint a different picture, but the reality is that Albon has never found a completely clean lap. As underlined also in the analysis by Carlo Platella, Williams not only started 2023 well, but also has inventiveness in terms of approach to the race weekend.

Albon safe: Williams is fast

“I think it was a very positive day and the certainty is that the car is fast and can keep a good pace – said Alexander Albon at the end of the two free practice sessions – we still have to work a bit on the set-up at the qualifying simulation level, but everything else looks promising to me. I don’t want to race too much and get carried away by enthusiasm, but I feel good in the car, we’ll see how it goes”.

Sargeant, a more difficult weekend

Logan Sargeant in Bahrain he was able to take advantage of the three days of testing to be prepared for the race weekend. Sakhir, however, was an exception in that respect. The US rookie in Jeddah and in the coming weekends will have to make a virtue of necessity and learn ‘everything’ in the three free practice sessions (even less in the Sprint weekends). Yesterday he finished FP2 in 18th position: “As a first day in Jeddah, I’d say it’s not bad – the budget of the American – I followed the program established with the team without any particular setbacks or problems. The car seems to have a decent speed here in Saudi Arabia, I therefore hope to be able to push a little more on Saturday“.