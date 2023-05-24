Williams, in Monte Carlo with news

After a point in the opening match – in Bahrain – the Williams he no longer moved the rankings. This despite the constant performance provided above all by Alex Albon, especially unlucky in Melbourne, where hitting a wall early in the race ruined a fantastic Saturday. And it is precisely the fantastic Saturday that he and Williams need to do well in Monte Carlo. On the other hand, this Albon allows you to dream of a points finish, coming from three consecutive entries in Q2, not too far from Q3.

Will the Anglo-Thai succeed in Monte-Carlo? Difficult, with all the teams who will be studying a car focused much more on Saturday than on Sunday. The ex Red Bull is therefore hoping for rain, which could shuffle the cards this weekend. Rain that could wet a new livery gulf (already dusted off by McLaren in 2021), but it is an indiscretion that can only become reality on Friday, just before PL1.

Albon’s words

“Arrival in Monaco is a bit like a home race, in a way. I really enjoy riding here; it’s obviously a weekend where people focus a little more on Saturday than on Sunday, which is a rarity. It’s another street circuit and we’ve done several already this year, but in this case it’s more about building confidence over the course of the weekend. Since there are no escape routes, you can’t attack like many other road circuits we’ve been to. In terms of competitiveness, it will be interesting, but I hope the weather can create some surprises and make the race a little more unpredictable”.

Sargeant’s words

Logan Sargeant also expressed his feelings while waiting to tackle the streets of the Principality for the second time in his career (last year in Formula 2 he finished tenth in the Sprint Race and ninth in the Feature Race): “I’m excited to be back in Munich this weekend. Last year it was a special emotion to race there and I can’t wait to go back. Another street circuit will be a huge challenge, but I’m motivated to get back in the car and do better than ever“.