Williams amazes in Holland

For longtime enthusiasts, it can’t fail to be a pleasure to see the Williams, historic and multi-championship British team, again in the top positions of the standings. The fourth position of Alexander Albon and the tenth of Logan Sargeant obtained in qualifying at Zandvoort mark the first double Q3 obtained by the English since 2017as well as the first time for an American driver to be in Q3 since 1993, with Albon equaling his best ever result on Saturday.

The team’s comment

Dave Robson (Vehicle Performance Manager): “The Zandvoort circuit is an excellent track in the dry, but in the wet it becomes a really exciting challenge. We made some changes to the car overnight but rethought the FP3 plan after the rain. In FP3 we went quite fast, but we realized we didn’t have the right car for these conditions. The further modifications made before qualifying helped us improve performance as the track dried out. Both riders responded well to the changing conditions. It was a shame that Logan finished Q3 early, but he still provided an excellent position. Alex was once again brilliant in the difficult conditions and completed a very good lap at the end of the session. Fourth place is a great result for him and for the team. We will try to score points with both cars“.

Alex Albon (4th): “On such a narrow and uncompromising track, and moreover in mixed conditions, you need to feel comfortable with the car and that was the case this weekend. We needed a car that you could drive to the limit and that was the case throughout the weekend. We were surprised by our high-load performance here and hopefully we can repeat that tomorrow.”

Logan Sargeant (10th): “I have mixed emotions, because getting to Q3 is something huge for us. There are many aspects to consider: the team and the car have been fantastic all weekend and I had some good laps when it counted in Q1 and Q2. It looked like we had a good chance in Q3 in the dry and Alex proved that with his result. I have to look back and figure out what went wrong, but I don’t have to dwell on that, because our long run pace was great. We will try to score points. Now I feel really close, I’m starting to understand how to set times with this car and this makes today even more painful. I’m sorry I left a car for the team to repair.”