It is the Formula 1 of fake presentations, hyper-exposed from March onwards and top-secret in winter, almost as if it were in hibernation. The choice of Haas, Red Bull and Williams not to reveal the shapes of the new cars but only the colors of the livery, which are practically the same for the two British teams, caused a stir. We won’t have to wait long, however, to see the real cars. Tomorrow Alfa Romeo should be unveiled in Zurich in its true form, while Williams And Haas they will organize gods soon filming day.

The reference track will be Silverstone, where Haas will race on Saturday 11 February and Williams’ turn on Monday 13 February. In these appointments, the cars can run for a maximum of 100 km, the time needed to carry out the very first technical checks, as well as filming. And to be seen. It would also be time.