The difficulties that do not erase history

Except for some sporadic positive results in recent years, such as George Russell’s 2nd place in the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, the Williams is experiencing the most negative period in its history, to the point that the Grove team struggles even to reach a placement in the points zone. Beyond the difficulties that the British team is suffering, it is impossible to hide the charm and the rich palmarès that the team boasts founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williamswhich since that year has always taken part, uninterruptedly, in all the world championships.

Party at Silverstone and Hungaroring

With a total of 9 constructors titles and 7 drivers, all conquered from 1980 to 1997, Williams wrote indelible chapters in the history of Formula 1, and today occupies third place in the list of teams with the highest number of Grand Prix races behind Ferrari and McLaren. The most awaited goal this year will be his 800th racewhich will arrive on the occasion of Hungarian Grand Prix. In fact, the appointment was originally scheduled to Silverstone, right in the team’s home GP, but the cancellation from the Imola calendar (due to the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna) moved this celebration to the Hungaroring. In any case, the team wanted to communicate that it will celebrate this great occasion in both England and Hungaryin order to allow their fans to take part in the celebrations at home.

From liveries to historic cars, but not only

There will be numerous initiatives that will see Williams as the protagonist over these two weekends (from 7 to 9 July and from 21 to 23 July), starting with special liveries that the team will adopt for the two GPs in question, which will remember the 800 GPs and the figure of Frank Williams, who died almost two years ago. In addition, exclusively for the British GP, the team ambassador, Jenson Buttonwill go through a few demonstration laps behind the wheel of the FW14B, i.e. the famous single-seater that monopolized the 1992 championship with Nigel Mansell. All this without forgetting the opening of the fan zones in the heart of London, in Piccadilly Circus, where fans will have the opportunity to meet the drivers, Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant, and to see some of the most emblematic cars in the team’s history on display. Furthermore, the enthusiasts themselves will be able to experience the thrill of the driving simulator, or more simply buy an item in the team’s merchandising area. Finally, there will be a STEM area (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) aimed at inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators, promoting appreciation for the scientific and technological aspects of Formula 1

Vowles’ words

“Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is ​​a tremendous achievement for Williams Racing – explained James Vowles, from this year Team Principal of Williams – we are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years. In 46 years of history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles, we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, behind only Ferrari. We invite all of our fans to join us in this celebration, paying homage to our iconic past and looking to a bright future.”