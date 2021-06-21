Prince William of England blows out 39 candles and celebrates with an increase in popularity with his subjects. According to various polls, the British would prefer that after Elizabeth the eldest son of Charles and Diana would rise to the throne instead of their father Charles. On a private level, William still has to deal with the rift between him and his brother. According to expert Robert Lacey, the misunderstandings between the two date back to autumn 2018.

William of England turns 39 years old. He will probably celebrate them in private, with his wife Kate and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Its popularity is rapidly growing.

William is the favorite of English subjects

Read also: Belen pregnant: Chiara Ferragni unexpected friend?

According to a research by “Mirror”65% of His Majesty’s subjects, after the Megxit, prefers to Harry the brother William, considered more serious and reliable.

Based on a recent survey Deltapoll William he convinces the British even more than his father Carlo.

47% of those interviewed, in fact, would prefer that the Crown go directly to the Duke of Cambridge, skipping the Prince of Galles.

In reality, as experts also point out, the hierarchical leap in the monarchy would be ruled out.

Carlo he will reign after his mother, perhaps as regent (therefore with the duties of a king, but without the title) and for a short period (in November he will be 73 years old: he will ascend the throne at a mature age).

In any case, for more than ten years William he would be studying to become ruler of England. He is Kate they are already acting like new, future kings and queen.

Right now the thorn in the side for the Duke of Cambridge it would be represented by the break with his brother Harry.

Second Robert Lacey, royal expert and consultant of the series Netflix’s “The Crown”, the two brothers would have started to move away as early as autumn 2018.

Did William and Harry fight “because of” Meghan?





William he would remove his own family from that of the prince Harry after a furious phone conversation with Harry.

It might interest you: GF Vip, the polls: who will be eliminated between Tommy and Andrea?

The rift would start from an official email saying that Meghan “He was bullying the palace staff,” sent by Jason Knauf, communications secretary of Cambridge and gods Sussex, in October 2018 (before they left for the tour of Australia, according to this reconstruction, and not after the institutional trip, as instead stated by the Sussex ad Oprah Winfrey).

William he would have been informed of this email by his private secretary, the recipient of the communication. At that point, he argues Lacey, he would immediately pick up the phone to call his brother. Suddenly, during the conversation, due to differences of opinion, Harry he would have hastily ended the conversation.

The book states that William suspected that Meghan was “hostile to the royal system2 and that perhaps he had planned to leave the monarchy from the beginning to return to America.

Also according to the testimonies of Palazzo, collected by Lacey, “Meghan would have played the victim, but in reality she was the bully”.

The version of Harry and Meghan, as we know, it is different. There Markle allegedly suffered discrimination and racism in court.

The diatribe remains open and it seems that it will not be resolved in a very short time.