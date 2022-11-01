great surprise caused the departure of television host William Valdés from “Venga la alegría”one of the stellar programs of Aztec TV. On Thursday of last week, the 28-year-old actor, originally from Havana, Cuba, attended the Eliot Awards ceremony in Mexico City and, in an interview with some entertainment reporters, confirmed that he would no longer form part of the cast of the aforementioned morning show and that the production did not tell him directly.

“It is the decision of the new administration, which has great ideas for the program, I am always very grateful to TV Azteca, indeed, tomorrow (last Friday) I say goodbye to ‘Venga la alegría’. Definitely, yes (it took me by surprise ), they just told me about five hours ago, they called my manager, they didn’t call me,” said the former member of the Mexican boyband CD9.

In a recent publication of TVNotas magazine, it has been revealed that Sergio Sepulvedawho in addition to being one of the drivers of “Come Joy”has served as executive producer, would have been to blame for the departure of William Valdés. An alleged member of the production of this program, stated to the aforementioned magazine:

He was fired on someone’s orders, Sergio Sepúlveda is the one who had the last word and chose William to leave the morning.

Apparently, for some time now, Sergio Sepúlveda (also host of the program “Difícil decree”), has had arrogant attitudes, “as if his fame had risen and for everyone, it has been difficult to work with him, because he arrives a moment where he is unbearable because of his way of addressing people or asking for things, without a doubt, he is no longer the same person we met at the beginning”.

Given the changes in television, TV Azteca executives would have asked him which of the morning show hosts he wanted to remove, choosing William Valdés without thinking twice, “without giving reasons for anything, with his hands on his waist, he ran him away”.

Another source close to the production of “Venga la alegría” told TVNotas that the Cuban William ValdesI know was left without protection on the television station after the death of Alberto CiuranaWhoever it was General director of content and distribution of TV Azteca, and after the departure of Sandra Smesterwho took over from Alberto after his death (she currently works at Telemundo).

Presumably, Sergio Sepúlveda did not tolerate William Valdés, because he saw him as someone imposed, “and said that he did not contribute like the rest of the drivers”. Having the bar very high in Televisión Azteca, she would have among her plans to run all the drivers who were employed by Sandra Smester.

Last Friday, between tears, William Valdés said goodbye to “Come joy”, a program he was part of for two years. “I am very grateful to God, with this opportunity that came to me when I had nowhere to go, it is a cycle that I am grateful for, you are my family in Mexico. Getting up and my desire to come to ‘Venga la alegría’ is priceless, I continue On TV Azteca, I continue with my Azteca family and I am grateful to the people who have believed in me, I will miss them like never before, the public, those who are in the cabin.