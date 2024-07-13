“Go and show the world what you’re capable of.” With a post on X, Prince William is cheering on England on the eve of the European Championship final against Spain. The final will be played tomorrow in Berlin and the heir to the British throne will attend, while his wife Kate – in her second public appearance after abdominal surgery and the cancer diagnosis revealed in March – will be at the men’s final at Wimbledon.

“We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to get the job done!” writes William, who is also chairman of the Football Association.