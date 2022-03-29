William Troost-Ekong will be missing from the upcoming World Cup. The Nigeria captain used a penalty against Ghana, but in Abuja the Nigerians did not go further than 1-1. Because away goals count double and it was 0-0 in Ghana, the team of Ajax player Mohammed Kudus will go to Qatar in November.

Ghana took the lead in the tenth minute thanks to Thomas Partey. Mohammed Kudus was replaced more than fifteen minutes before time at The Black Stars.

Haarlemmer William Troost-Ekong, who now plays for Watford and previously played for FC Groningen and FC Dordrecht, was active with Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

An extension is necessary for Senegal – Egypt. After the 1-0 in Egypt, that final score was also on the scoreboard tonight in Dakar. Boulaye Dia gave the team of star player Sadio Mané the lead in the third minute. After that, no more goals were scored. See also Versatile vegetables: what you can do with carrots