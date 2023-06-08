At the entrance to the small family home, rests one of the last living photos of a smiling William, next to a lighted candle and a glass of water. “The water is for him,” explains Ramón’s grandfather, pointing to the image of the teenager, “in case he’s thirsty.” From the living room balcony, a small flickering red light is seen emanating from a handful of candles at one end of the square. It is night and the sparkles illuminate the street altar with the graffiti eternal william that the friends of the 15-year-old boy raised six months ago, when he was shot dead right there in front of his house, in the Villaverde district of Madrid. Today, the family also begins to have some of that light in the midst of the gloom into which those shots that resounded on December 4 put them and made William’s mother go out on the balcony and see her little girl give her last steps.

The Homicide Group VI of the National Police in Madrid arrested three people a few weeks ago for their participation in the crime. They are two men, a Dominican and a Cuban, and a Spanish woman who respond to the initials of SR, RO and JC, respectively, who presumably belong to the chorus (group, in their jargon) from Alcobendas of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP).

As in all crimes involving youth gangs, the motives for the murder are diluted in a sea of ​​silences and half stories. The investigation points to two previous incidents, one in the subway and the other on a street in Villaverde, as a trigger for one of the DDP leaders to give the order to attack his enemies, the Trinitarians. The decision was made after a meeting between several of the gang’s leaders in Madrid. What the police do consider proven, according to various sources, is that William was not a member of any organization and that he was not the objective, but to attack that square, considered one of the strategic points of the Trinitarians.

“Why did my son die?”

The heart-rending cry of Ingrid, the mother of William Bonilla, was crossing the Atlantic a few days ago by phone, when she heard about the arrests. In December, she returned to the Dominican Republic because she found it impossible to stay in Villaverde’s house. She had time to go down the stairs and reach the street when the adolescent had a thread of life left. Her response to her question reflects the nonsense of youth gang dynamics. She died from being in the wrong place at the wrong time. She died because a leader of the DDP, one of the predominant gangs in Madrid, gave the order to make a drop – an attack – that day in that square. William was there with his best friend. A shot took his life. She touched him as she might have touched anyone else.

That night, around eleven o’clock, the teenager had just gone down to the street where he used to record videos for social networks, play dominoes or do his friends’ hairstyles. “He was lying in bed, he was sleeping with me at the time. They called him and he told us that he would be down in 20 minutes. It was normal, for him to look out and, if he saw someone, he would go down for a while ”, sums up grandfather Ramón. According to witnesses, William was accompanied next to some garbage containers when he saw a hooded boy approaching Villastar street. Upon reaching him, he pulled out a pistol and fired several times.

One of the bullets even grazed the boy who was with William. The other hit his neck and was fatal. The teenager was still able to walk a few meters before collapsing. The shooter walked away yelling “D3”, one of the signs for the Dominican Don’t Play. Another of the young men who was in the square came out after the shooter, who fled in the direction from which he had come.

He, too, was shot while the gunman was shouting: “Esta pa’ti”. This other victim required hospital care. The escape was possible because a vehicle, presumably driven by the detained woman, was waiting for him in the vicinity of the small square where there is a children’s playground and a handful of tables with benches. Despite being a cold winter night, the square quickly filled with people, who saw how the efforts of the medics to save William’s life were useless.

The grandparents of William Bonilla, murdered last December, pose at the scene of the murder in front of their house in Villaverde in Madrid. Andrea Comas

It was Christmas day that William’s grandfather was allowed to travel with the boy’s body to the family’s country after the judge gave permission. There he rests in peace with his family. Meanwhile, here in Madrid, his friends and family honor him on the 4th of each month. This last Sunday a massive mass was celebrated on the occasion of the six months of the crime. The family sees how the answers they have been looking for since that damn December 4 are getting closer today. However, this does not extinguish their anger because they continue without finding any cause. “They took his life, but they also took it from us,” laments the grandmother, Josefina. William’s name continues to shine in the square where he was assassinated, but also in the arms of his father and his best friend, who got it tattooed shortly after the date on which he died. Too soon, with 15 years.

The victim was the youngest of three brothers, the only one born here, when they were all already settled in Spain. The first to arrive was grandmother Josefina, in 1999, who began as a domestic worker in the Retiro district. Little by little the rest arrived. In those first years they lived in Valdeacederas, until 17 years ago they moved to Villaverde. In 2002 William’s mother arrived, who was an intern at the home of a family in the Moncloa area. In 2007 she became pregnant and her employers told her that she could not stay there any longer, her relatives say.

On the landing outside the Bonillas’ door, William’s red bike still rests on the railing. The sofa bed on which he sometimes slept remains folded up next to a bouquet of blue flowers that the teenager’s schoolmates brought to the house a few days after his murder. Grandma Josefina carefully keeps an envelope with all the photos that her friends printed and gave them. The voice of her singing loudly in the bathroom as she prepares to go outside still resonates in the heads of her loved ones.

