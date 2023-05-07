As proverbial as the Windsors’ longevity is, the 74 years of Carlos III allow us to predict that his reign will be, by force, much shorter than that of Elizabeth II, so eyes are already on Guillermoeldest son of the new monarch.

The popular prince became the heir to the crown last September, at the age of 40, carrying with his wife Catherine and their three children the flag of the new generation of British “royals” and the hopes of a modern and close monarchy.

William Arthur Philip Louis was born on June 21, 1982, in London, just one year after the wedding of Princess Diana and the now King Charles III.

He majored in geography at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and years later he began his piloting career in the Army, serving as a search and rescue pilot.

(Also read: Camila, the queen consort who ended up being recognized by the British)

Prince William played an important role during the coronation of King Carlos III. See also Did Russia strategically lose the war? This is the opinion of a British officer

And though his mother did everything she could to raise him, and his brother Enrique, away from the aspirations of the throne, his future was written from birth.

In fact, newspapers like the British Daily Mail They remember that the heir to the crown had to comply with a training program on “the art of royalty.” To which is added the instruction that they always gave him for the position of monarch.

The truth is the coronation of Carlos, as summarized by the media insiders: “takes Guillermo one step closer to the throne”.

(You may be interested in: The reason why many young people feel indifference to King Carlos III)

Prince William, upon his arrival at the coronation of King Carlos III and Queen Camila.

And it is that several analysts, including the royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, agreed from the beginning that Carlos’s reign would rather be a transition to that of his son.

“(Carlos), he is and knows that he is the caregiver of the next generation,” royal historian Marlene Koenig summed up in the past.

However, the challenges of the future monarch are not minor. Despite the fact that the Ipsos firm survey shows that The prince is the most popular in the British royal family, with 61 percent support, William is faced with the fact that a quarter of people think the UK should become a republic.

For this reason, according to Insider, the first in the line of succession will shoulder the responsibility for the monarchy to survive and prosper in the 21st century.

(Also: Coronation of King Carlos III: what is his lineage and inheritance)

Some royal experts say Guillermo must show he is willing to try new approaches to lead a monarchy that is losing its touch and ensure it can exist in a modern society that values ​​transparency. insiders in his analysis.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME