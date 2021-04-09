William Shu was born in Connecticut (United States) in December 1979 to Taiwanese parents. Today, his leadership at Deliveroo, a company he founded in 2013 together with his childhood friend, the software Greg Orlowski, has made him the king of food delivery. A title that carries with it the success of the idea that arose from a need and the blows it is receiving due to the employment situation of the cyclists that are part of its distribution network.

Last Wednesday, March 31, Deliveroo went public in London and the company distributed some images of its founder wrapped in an explosion of balloons and turquoise confetti, the same one that stars in its corporate image and the characteristic bags that its distributors carry. It was a historic moment for the company in its eight years of existence, but the joy hid fissures that soon became abysses. The exultant images of celebration had been recorded in advance due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and what happened on the stock market fell far short of the expectations that the market and company leaders had imagined.

The 41-year-old Shu’s smile did not last long because when the movement began at eight in the morning on the London Stock Exchange, the company’s shares plummeted as much as 30%. The analysts did not hesitate to attribute the blow to the working conditions of their riders, who work as freelancers and whose rights are beginning to be recognized in the courts of the countries in which they operate, including Spain. It was also influenced by the fact that the structure of dual-class shares chosen for its IPO provides greater control to its founder, who is none other than William Shu.

Neither one thing nor the other detracts from this London-based American who now resides in the elegant Notting Hill neighborhood. Shu graduated from Northwestern University and landed his first job with Morgan Stanley as an investment banking analyst in 2001 in New York. Like so many other employees of large corporations, his working hours were prolonged and thus he became a regular customer of the take-out services that are so abundant in the American city. In 2004 he moved to London and his experience as a user of delivery services made him think that he could do better. This is how he sought the help of a friend from school, Greg Orlowski, to create together in 2007 a first version of Deliveroo that did not get off the ground.

In 2010, William Shu returned to the United States to study for an MBA at Wharton, and although he remembers that time as “a break”, he has also said that it allowed him “time to think”. So much so that in 2013 Shu and Orlowski tried again and built, from Shu’s flat in Chelsea after returning to London, the foundations of what is now known as Deliveroo. The project was already born ambitious, it was about ensuring that its customers could receive whatever food they wanted wherever they wanted.

William Shu became for six hours a day the first rider of his fledgling business, with his bicycle and dressed in the reflective uniform that an army of 100,000 messengers now wear in 12 countries and that connects more than 115,000 restaurants, as published The Times. An experience that helped him take note of the difficulties that arose. A profile of the entrepreneur published in Forbes revealed that at that time he came to deliver a pizza to a former boss of his who thought he was going through difficult times. Situation that he did not bother to deny.

London, Brighton, Paris, Berlin … were the next cities that conquered the riders of the phosphor blue refrigerators. In 2016 the firm was already considered a Unicorn – a term used to define private equity companies, unlisted, whose valuation has exceeded $ 1 billion – and that same year Greg Orlowski also quietly left it to undertake new projects. Finding a solution for the labor situation of his delivery men and his plans to create his own food centers are the next challenges that Shu will have to face in order to smile again and regain the confidence of a market in which the food delivered to the door of the house seems have come to stay.