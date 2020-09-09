In a weird, real-life plot twist worthy of any “Star Trek” episode, none apart from William Shatner, the actor who famously performed Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek: The Authentic Sequence,” needs U.S. House Power to rename its colonels to captains.

What Shatner’s supporting now’s a proposed modification to the Home of Representatives’ model of the 2021 Nationwide Protection Authorization Act (NDAA) — which is appropriately nicknamed the “Starfleet Modification.”

The modification, which was launched by former Navy SEAL Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) in late July , would exchange the present designation of colonel within the U.S. House Power with captain. It hasn’t handed but, and the proposal will have to be supported by the Senate to grow to be legislation.

Associated: What’s the House Power?

After the modification was introduced, Shatner rapidly waded into the fray. First, on Aug. 21, he posted a message to the House Power on Twitter, contradicting his Twitter bio which reads that his feed is “not political.”

“Pricey @SpaceForceDoD , I’ve a query to ask, if it is OK. I am only a no one right here however I used to be questioning; is it true that the commanding officer onboard a ‘House Power’ ship is designated a Colonel & not a Captain? Is that this up for debate? I believe I would prefer to debate the difficulty,” Shatner tweeted .

Pricey @SpaceForceDoD, I’ve a query to ask, if it’s OK. I’m only a no one right here however I used to be questioning; is it true that the commanding officer onboard a “House Power” ship is designated a Colonel & not a Captain? 😳🤷🏼‍♂️ Is that this up for debate? I believe I’d prefer to debate the difficulty.😉August 22, 2020

Crenshaw replied to the tweet on Aug. 25, stating “Hey @WilliamShatner I obtained you lined. My modification handed out of the Home, and instructs the House Power to make use of Navy Ranks. We’ll be working to maintain it within the NDAA!”

After this trade, Shatner stored going. The 89-year-old, who normally tweets a number of occasions a day, penned an opinion piece calling for there to be captains within the House Power as an alternative of colonels. Emojis peppered Shatner’s argument, which was published in “The Military Times” on Aug. 26.

“What the heck is fallacious with you? I am speaking concerning the ranks of the House Power,” wrote Shatner within the opinion piece. “What are you doing to us? 😱 There was no Colonel Kirk; not even within the mirror universe (which is what 2020 seems like at occasions.) Are you aware your leisure area historical past? 🤔 🤷‍♂️”

So what does the U.S. House Power take into consideration this? The newly based army department declined to touch upon the argument when asked by SpaceNews .

“We’re conscious of latest public discussions and opinions on potential naming conventions for ranks within the U.S. House Power,” Lynn Kirby, a spokeswoman for the U.S. House Power, mentioned in a statement to SpaceNews .

Kirby added that the department “continues to work with our companions in Congress and with area professionals to outline the tradition and model that respect our lengthy historical past and mirror our position in defending the final word excessive floor. We do not touch upon proposed laws and can announce House Power ranks when the choice is last.”

This argument comes because the House Power seems to ascertain its personal distinctive id from its Air Power heritage . It is a brand-new army department, having solely been established in December 2019 .

The House Power obtained some satirical consideration for making a seal that appears loads just like the “Star Trek” insignia, and the brand new department was additional lampooned in a brand new Netflix collection (starring Steve Carrell) that performed on the general public’s confusion about what the House Power will actually do .

Officers throughout the House Power worry that the Starfleet modification might make the department look extra like a Trek joke to outsiders, House Information mentioned. Nevertheless, leaders throughout the House Power had been contemplating utilizing Air Power ranks earlier than, the article added, with a slight change to make use of “specialists” to confer with junior enlisted personnel as an alternative of “airmen.”

Observe Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Observe us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Fb.