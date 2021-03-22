E.in actor who survived the may blossom of his most important role by decades is called, if you like him, “legend”. But you can also call it a “has been”, an expression that a cute internet translation program says is in German: “no longer a topic of conversation”. The film and television favorite William Shatner, born in Montreal in 1931, christened one of his very good spoken singing records in 2004 (he also recorded catastrophic ones) “Has Been”. He had been a topic of conversation since the mid-sixties, especially as spaceship captain James Tiberius Kirk on the CBS show “Star Trek”.

Its inventor, Gene Roddenberry, had the joke of having a Canadian of all people represent what the ideal man in the United States was supposed to embody in the middle of the last century: the self-confidence of a techno-humanistic civil imperialism that spreads his model of society everywhere (even far beyond the World out) was authorized to export.

The slightly greasy hot spur that Shatner played here, he was probably even then only to a limited extent. As a laudable character trait that softens his proverbial vanity, he soon got used to an appealing prudence, for example towards “Star Trek” fans who wanted more Kirk from him than he was willing to give, or in something worth seeing – and with Youtube easy to find – conversation with the recently deceased right-wing radio riot skull Rush Limbaugh, whom Shatner tried to persuade with much mildness of the idea that the promotion of private initiative does not necessarily require the disadvantaged to degenerate in the dirt. Limbaugh doesn’t buy it, of course, but he looks like a fool, which for the camera-savvy Shatner must have been the purpose of the exercise.

To the brink of self-parody

The fact that a kiss broadcast in 1968 between Shatner and Nichelle Nichols in the role of the on-board radio operator Uhura was the first script-ordered cuddle scene in America between a white man and a person who was not considered a white woman has often been alleged, has now been cited on older but denied. It remains indisputable that the racist demagogue with a poisoned smile that Shatner gave in Roger Corman’s “The Intruder” (1962) is more topical today than ever and that the passenger who was pushed into his seat in horror when he was in 1963 in the “ Twilight Zone ”episode“ Nightmare at 20,000 Feet ”, one of the most convincing victims in the history of the horror genre. Shatner returned to Kirk several times after the end of the “Star Trek” original series, which ran for only three years, until 1969, sometimes on the verge of self-parody, like the scream “Khaaaaan!” In the movie “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan ”from 1982. The source of this amusing trick is again Shatner’s self-love; Although one can believe that someone who is taken with himself does not want to be ridiculed, Shatner makes fun of himself so well that others let it go – and the danger is averted.

After a few years of standing on the spot as a boring policeman in “TJ Hooker” (1982 to 1986), the late Shatner was allowed to compete with the exceptional actor James Spader for “Boston Legal” (2004 to 2008) and still visibly bloom once. He had long since made his peace with the past; the director David Carson had met him in “Star Trek: Generations” in 1994 with a first-class death scene for Kirk – with blood in the corner of his mouth, broken on a magnificent rock, crushed by metal, he first sums up: “It was … fun” , and then leaves life with a worthy sigh: “Oh my.” It should have been synchronized with “Au weia”.

Last year he partly terrified his fans with a wild cover version album full of star guests – including Ritchie Blackmore and Albert Lee – called “The Blues”, for example with his “Sweet Home Chicago” version, which is under all cannon, partly delighted ( whoever screams so uninhibitedly at “Smokestack Lightnin ‘” instead of singing has understood the piece), ie serving exactly the mixture of nonsense and art that he will hopefully be able to vary for a long time to come. Today William Shatner turns ninety years old.