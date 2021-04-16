William Shatner turned 90 years old on March 22. Four days later, it was released in American theaters. Senior Moment, a comedy directed by Giorgio Serafini and starring Shatner. The Canadian actor, with seven decades of professional activity, continues with his projects. The most recent is his collaboration with a technology company to interact, thanks to 3D images and artificial intelligence, with family, friends and followers beyond the natural barriers that time builds.

Shatner, in a recent interview with CBC, stated: “It is strange to reach 90 years and not realize it. Then you understand it when your insurance company indicates it to you or when you renew your driving license ”. Shatner said that his good form “surely” has to do with his “DNA”, then added with a laugh: “And also with the good Canadian winters.”

William Shatner was born in 1931 in Montreal, Canada. His first film performance was in 1951 in The Butler’s Night Off. After going through various theaters in Canada and the United States, he had his first Hollywood foray into The Karamazov brothers (1958), where he played young Alexey. However, the character he would be linked to for life is Captain Kirk from Star trek, science fiction television program that later made it to the big screen.

The actor also gained popularity with the series TJ Hooker and by serving as presenter of Rescue 911. During the 1990s, his career lost its luster, but he regained it with Boston Legal, another television broadcast that earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe. In recent years, Shatner has lent his voice to various animated characters and has become an iconic face of the History Channel with his role as host on the phenomenon show mysterious The UnXplained.

At the end of March, William Shatner spent 45 hours in a Los Angeles, California studio, answering 650 questions about his life and career in front of 3D cameras; a project in charge of the company StoryFile and in which Shatner is the first person to participate. Thanks to this technology, a hologram of the actor will give the best answer – with the help of an artificial intelligence program – to questions asked through an interactive video.

“Future generations will not be talking to an avatar or a fictional video, but to the real William Shatner, answering questions about his life and career,” Heather Maio-Smith, StoryFile co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. The result of this project with Shatner will be available from May on mobile devices and computers. A month later, StoryFile will launch the service for any other interested party. “This is a legacy. It is what you would leave your children, on your tombstone, the possibilities are endless, “said Shatner.

Vegetarian and equestrian fanatic, the actor occupied spaces in the press when he auctioned a kidney stone in 2006 for a charitable cause (the hammer sounded when it reached $ 25,000). Shatner has had an attachment to technology for years. Before the StoryFile project, she had already garnered attention on Twitter, mostly for her ego-laden and anger-laden posts. In 2011, he recorded a message for the crew of the space shuttle Discovery and appeared two years later in a video game advertisement. Also, between 1994 and 2010 he ran a special effects studio based in Toronto.