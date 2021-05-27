William “Bill” Shakespeare was the first man in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Now the 81-year-old died in the same hospital where he received his vaccination.

Coventry – The Briton William Shakespeare, not to be confused with the writer, was the first man in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19 outside of clinical trials. At the beginning of December 2020, he received the vaccine from the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer in the city of Coventry. Now William Shakespeare, known as Bill, died last Thursday (May 20th) of a stroke.

According to BBC his death is not related to the corona vaccination or the coronavirus. The 81-year-old died in the same hospital in which he was the second person in the world to receive his Covid vaccination more than five months ago after the British Margaret Keenan. 91-year-old Margaret Keenan is still in excellent health.

Coventry Councilor Jayne Innes called out loud The Sun now on the occasion of Shakespeare’s death the population for vaccination: “The best homage to Bill is to get an injection.” After his vaccination, the now deceased himself described his experience as “wonderful” and “groundbreaking”. “It could make all the difference in our lives from now on. It is the beginning of changing our lives and our lifestyle, ”he said at the time.

William Shakespeare: first man vaccinated against corona is dead – his wife remembers a special moment

This was confirmed by his wife Joy: “Bill was so grateful that he was given the opportunity to become one of the first people in the world to be given the vaccine.” She goes on to say that he was very proud of it. “He loved to see the media coverage and the positive difference he could make for the lives of so many people.” According to his wife, he always encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. In Germany, too, well over 40 million vaccine doses have now been administered and the corona numbers are continuing to decline.

In addition to his 53-year-old wife, Shakespeare leaves behind two grown children and four grandchildren. During his professional career, he worked for the Rolls-Royce auto company and was a member of the local council. According to BBC he is said to have been a talented photographer and to have loved all kinds of music, especially jazz. He regularly went to concerts to photograph the musicians there.

In Great Britain, despite numerous vaccinations that have already been administered, the government has recently drastically tightened the corona rules in individual districts. (jsch)

