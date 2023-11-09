William Shakespeare was attracted to emptiness; His poetic intuition led him to predict the fluctuations of the quantum vacuum contained in atoms. Because Shakespeare’s nothingness, like the quantum vacuum, is not really empty. To put it scientifically: Shakespeare manages to make absence present in the fluctuating electromagnetic waves of his characters’ speech. And this is highlighted in The tragedy of King Lear.

“Nothing can come from nothing,” King Lear tells his daughter Cordelia, borrowing a phrase attributed to Parmenides to indicate a metaphysical principle that turns the word “nothing” into a tense moment in the scene. At another point in the same play, the jester asks King Lear: “Can you make something out of nothing, grandfather? To which King Lear replies: “No, boy: you get nothing out of nothing.” And at another moment, the jester says to King Lear: “But now you are a bald zero. I am more than you: I am a jester; you are nothing”, thus identifying nothingness with the number zero.

The English mathematician Daniel Tammet (1979) dedicates a chapter to Shakespeare in The poetry of numbers (Blackie), a book in which he tells us that both Shakespeare and his contemporaries “belonged to one of the first generations of English schoolchildren” who began to represent nothingness with the letter O, giving it the name “zero.” Conditioned by this arithmetic appreciation, Shakespeare used zero to represent the state of emptiness where matter settles.

In this way, thanks to zero, nothingness became tangible and also became useful when living in uncertainty. The play on words would be put in place to achieve a solid speech, where the complexity of the subject would be reflected, in a simple way, in each line of dialogue when expressing categories such as old age and the delusions of King Lear.

In Shakespeare’s time (1564-1616), the manual used to learn arithmetic was Robert Recorde’s titled The Grounds of Arts, whose text refers to the format of a dialogue between the student and the teacher, thus facilitating the learning of arithmetic. Robert Recorde was born in Tenby, in 1510, and died in London, in 1558, in King’s Bench prison. In addition to being a mathematician, he was a professor at Oxford and also a doctor to the Royal Family. He ended up being accused of non-payment by his political adversaries and could not overcome the sentence.

But if there is something for which Recorde will go down in the history of mathematics, it was for having invented the equal sign (=). It appeared in his treatise The Whetstone of Witte, published a year before his death and Recorde devised it “to avoid the tedious repetition of the words: “is equal to”, establishing in this very practical way “a pair of parallel or twin lines of one width, because there are no two things that can be more equal.” With such resolution, Recorde managed to create a universal symbol to indicate mathematical equality.

Now let’s return to Shakespeare to finish this piece, because if the Swan of Avon identified himself with the void, it was for nothing other than the fascination that nothing transmitted to him when it rebelled against itself and created the matter of which they are made. Dreams.

