The transfer market has barely opened in Europe’s top leagues, and at Real Madrid there has been no let-up in the office. The signing of Kylian Mbappé has overshadowed practically everything, but he won’t be the only new face in the squad for next season.
Following Nacho’s departure, Los Blancos need to strengthen their defence and the new name on the table is William Saliba. According to the newspaper MirrorThe French centre-back could leave Arsenal this transfer market and the Santiago Bernabéu is keeping a close eye on his situation.
The young French centre-back has been a regular in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI this season and at 23 years old is considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Saliba has a contract with Arsenal until 2027, so even if he leaves the club this summer, the exit will not be easy or cheap. His market value is 80 million euros according to the website Transfer market.
But in addition to the price, Real Madrid will face competition in the market for the Frenchman’s services, as PSG are also interested in signing him. At the moment, neither the French nor the Spanish club have submitted offers for the Arsenal player, but if they do, long negotiations are on the horizon.
The Whites currently only have three centre-backs in their squad, Antonio Rudiger, Éder Militao and David Alaba, and are looking for a fourth centre-back for the present and the future. The other option being considered by the club is Lille player Leny Yoro, but it seems that Saliba has taken the lead in Real Madrid’s plans.
More news about the transfer market
#William #Saliba #Real #Madrids #alternative #strengthen #defence #leave #Arsenal #summer
Leave a Reply