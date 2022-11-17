The perfect pictureMore than 1.2 million viewers saw last night how Tina de Bruin finally conquered the first place in The perfect picture . The actress, always subdued with her emotions, found that quite a bit special. “I had actually given up.”

You can find Tina de Bruin (46), known for countless films and series such as Kees & co, quietly call it a barrel full of contradictions. As a viewer of the RTL 4 photography show, you almost become restless if Tina is already stressed before her photo shoots have started. At the same time there is something calm about her and she always comes across as laconic with her dry humour. See you last night.

No matter how hard Tina tried, the jury was always critical in recent weeks. She had chosen an impossible position, showed too little creativity or put a model in the wrong place. The fives flew around her and jury member William Rutten even once spoke of a failed photo. De Bruin has learned from it, as it turned out when she had a 'fine art' photo with a child as a model.

The assignment was not concrete, as long as the photo became alienating and the eyes of the child were invisible. Tina immediately had an idea. Because of all the bad news lately, she sometimes suddenly looks at the world very differently. She wanted to capture that feeling by placing the child between antique radio sets, looking at the world through binoculars made of coffee cups with drawn eyes on the bottom.

Tina de Bruin knew exactly what she wanted to do with her fine art photo shoot. © RTL



The vision in her head came to life before her lens. ,,I am shooting more relaxed, I can’t quite believe it myself”, said Tina. “That’s the funny thing about this feeling. I had actually given up a bit: when the penny drops, I didn’t see it happening again. There is something going on and I really like that. In your eye, in composition. I can’t believe it myself, that you can really learn it.”

What's called: The judges unanimously tipped their hats to Tina's 'perfectly styled' photo. Rutten even said that the image deserved a deep bow and could just have been by renowned top photographer Erwin Olaf. ,,I like that, I like that", reacted Tina, who didn't really know how to behave. "It all comes from people. I am very happy with that." And jokingly: ,,Tina de B. is passé, it is now Mrs. Olaf. I expect all of you invisible crew to address me as Ms. Olaf."

Unknown feeling

The winner of the week was someone who is ‘not known in the upper echelons’, said presenter Tijl Beckand. After her also successful shoot with the Dutch men’s water polo team earlier in the evening, Tina ended up with a final mark of 8, higher than all other celebrities in the program. Her reaction was typical De Bruin. “I had not seen that coming. That gave me a feeling that I’ve never had here before.” Maik de Boer eventually had to leave the match.

The perfect picture With 1.2 million viewers, it is in third place in the daily viewing figures top 25 of the KijkOnderzoek Foundation. Only the NOS Journals 6 and 8 p.m. attracted more viewers, 1.3 and 1.9 million respectively.

The acclaimed photo by Tina de Bruin. © RTL



