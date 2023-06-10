Prince William reviews the troops and several British soldiers were overcome by the heat during the military parade known as the ‘Colonel’s Review’. The heir to the throne, as required by protocol, reviewed over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery ahead of the Trooping the Colours, the ceremony held on the second Saturday of June at the Horse Guards Parade of St James’s Park.

At least three of them, wearing 45-centimetre ‘berrettone’ and woolen uniforms – while the thermometer read over 30 degrees – passed out during the parade. William later thanked the servicemen on Twitter: “A big thank you to all the soldiers who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Tough conditions, but you did a really good job.”