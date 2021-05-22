WILLIAM PARKER. Photography: ANNA YATSKEVICH (CENTERING MUSIC / AUM FIDELITY) ANNA YATSKEVICH (CENTERING MUSIC / AUM FIDELITY)

It’s noon on a spring Saturday and William parker has already had time at this time to compose a while, write poetry, advance the text of a catalog, listen hip hop from New Orleans and attend this interview by videoconference, interrupted by the arrival of a plumber, the call of a certain Jackson, who has just landed in New York, and the visit of a engaged couple, whom the musician has summoned to give them their wedding gift: a copy of Migration of Silence Into and Out of the Tone World [Volumes 1-10], his latest release, a 10-CD box with new music composed and recorded between 2018 and that moment in 2020 when everything stopped. Clearly, Parker, “the most brilliant double bass player in the history of free jazz,” according to The Village Voice, does not waste time.

The busy living room of your lower Manhattan apartment looks spacious in Zoom perspective. He has been living there with his wife, the dancer Patricia Nicholson, since 1975, when both were landmarks of the Loft Jazz scene, short summer of anarchy during which the avant-garde musicians heirs of John Coltrane and Albert Ayler took advantage of the city’s bankruptcy to live and play in large venues that they rented for ridiculous amounts of money. Unlike the rest, they had the vision to become owners. “Before you would go down to buy milk and you would meet a lot of musicians. Today there is no one left ”, laments Parker (New York, 1952).

The creed of the couple resists. Both share a vision of life, politics and art (“there is the secret of our long relationship”), based on creative commitment and a sense of community. They are not known for trade concessions, not even when the family was barely making ends meet in the seventies. They organize a festival (Vision), which this year celebrates its 25th edition, and she runs a non-profit association called Arts for Art, devoted to the promotion of free jazz “As a genuinely African American art.” Parker is famous because he is always ready to lend a hand, and he continued to be during the pandemic. For things like that, drummer Andrew Cyrille calls him “the mayor of the Lower East Side.”

Parker, “vaccinated with two doses of Moderna”, came back to life shortly before the interview and after a year “of the greatest crisis he has ever known”, at the beginning of which he turned to “the study of the Holocaust” and ” in the music of The DeBarge ”, successful singer of the Motown of the eighties, today forgotten. It was with an open-air concert in Central Park next to the pianist Cooper-Moore and percussionist Hamid Drake, two of his most faithful squires. The next day, they went into the studio to record an album.

Parker’s relationship with Cooper-Moore illustrates well the rise of his figure on the scene. The two met when he arrived in New York in the early seventies and rented a five-story building on Canal Street, which became one of the key venues of the Loft Jazz. The city beat Cooper-Moore, who left it in 1975, as the pianist recalls in a conversation from his home in Harlem. “I was paying $ 550 a month for the entire property. Today its place is occupied by a hotel in which a normal room costs that per night ”. He moved to Virginia and earned his living “teaching, playing country and great rock hits from the 50s. ” One day, “tired of his unsatisfied life,” he decided, as he gazed at a photograph he took of Parker the first time they played together, that it was time to try his luck again in New York. They met again and almost 40 years later they are still inseparable.

The search for economic autonomy has been a constant in the life of the double bass player, as can be seen from Universal Tonality, Bio just published by Duke University Publishing House. Cisco Bradley, its author, uses an eloquent scene to start the story: in it the musician is seen in 1998, in front of a big band at the opera in Verona. For a generation that fought against poverty, social contempt and the disdain of institutions, the support of European audiences in the temples of great culture knew how to conquer.

“As a black musician, in my country, they put you right away in the box of entertainment, that of Jay Z and Beyoncé,” he says. “If you dedicate yourself to contemporary composition, you don’t fit in. And if you’re a cutting-edge jazz performer, either. We do not have the support of radio stations, festivals or institutions. It is not charity, it is justice; there is no structure that supports us, as it does support, for example, Philip Glass or John Adams ”.

Crucial in his declaration of independence were the years in which he played (with Tony Oxley) in the trio of Cecil Taylor, a jazz legend who died in 2018. To get an idea of ​​the place from which he left before that is the documentary Rising Tones Cross (1985), intended for German public television, in which the camera leads the viewer through ramshackle apartments, corners of Manhattan on the verge of collapse, and unglamorous auditoriums. It is available on YouTube. With Taylor, Parker saw the world and made “some money,” even if it wasn’t always easy. “Especially for the agents. Cecil was very clear about what he wanted and what he didn’t want to do, so we didn’t play as much as we could. The music, yes, it was fantastic, probably the best of all ”.

Although his record debut as a leader came in 1981, the explosion of his career came later, with the stability of the nineties. Since then, he has been prolific. “More over the years,” admits the double bass player. “I have a lot of music that I don’t want to see the light go out.” One way to delve into his lush discography is with his stable formations: the William Parker Quartet, the big band Little Huey Creative Music Orchestra, In Order to Survive or their recent trio Farmers by Nature.

Two homegrown concepts unite the various incarnations of his music. On the one hand, there is what he calls “tone world”: “That place we go when the spirit leaves the body”. It comes, according to Parker, by playing or listening to “inspiring music.” “When you are there you learn things about life and its mysteries. There are musicians who never reach it; others, like Coltrane, arrive with the first note ”. The other idea was baptized as “universal tonality” (universal tonality). “It is the possibility of playing with any interpreter from any part of the world, even starting from different languages. Like when two children get together in a park. They do not speak the same language, but to the minute they are playing together ”. This communication is also reflected on another level, more intellectual than intuitive, in the series of books on conversations with musicians that he has published since 2011. The room is about to come out.

Parker grew up in the Bronx in one of those floodplain developments that drugs and poor urban planning made hell. From his father he inherited a taste for “Duke Ellington, Count Basie or Ben Webster.” From his mother, “the dexterity with his hands.” His cultural voracity did the rest. In the interview, the double bass player will remember the day he heard Ernesto Cardenal recite at the age of 22 in New York or how he came to Luis Buñuel through the saxophonist Archie Shepp. “I like all types of music, which does not mean that I am interested in everything of each genre. With the cinema it is worse; I drink the same one of [el cineasta experimental] Stan Brackhage, who Lawrence of Arabia or a mess like You were never really here in which Joaquim Phoenix hammers himself with everyone. I never fall asleep or leave a movie, so I better choose them well. “

Like someone who struggled to cultivate and bought his first instrument in installments, a tough Czech-made double bass, Parker, who chipped in at deciphering the hidden messages in Jonas Mekas’ columns in the New York free press, sprinkles his work naturally. of historical and cultural references without being pedantic. “In high school, a teacher told him that he would never get anywhere, that he would do better than settle for working as a warehouse worker in the Fashion District,” recalls his friend Cooper-Moore. “That motivated him. Since then he has a determination: to become the person he has ended up being ”.

The newly released box is a monumental refutation of that professor’s divinatory gifts. The result speaks of his power of convocation (more than 30 interpreters participate) and of his musical and literary genius. Parker, who barely plays bass on all 10 albums, composes and produces all the material, be it a piece for string quartet, solo piano scores, ensembles jazz, voice, bass and percussion trios or an album titled Mexico which begins, in Spanish, saying: “We are not criminals / we are not drug traffickers.” He also writes, as usual, all the lyrics and texts of the libretto.

Unlike other avant-garde musicians, Parker has always shown great respect for songs and vocalists, without fear of softening the edges of his proposal. “In many ways he is a poet,” explains elegant singer Leena Conquest from Dallas, a 25-year collaborator of the musician. “Because of the way he writes, and because of how he plays the songs. He has a great appreciation for the voice and the stories. ” Conquest participated in one of his most successful projects, a tribute that reinterpreted “from within” the songs of the soul giant Curtis Mayfield.

The first edition of Migration of Silence … sold out unusually quickly to the surprise of label owner Steven Joerg AUM Fidelity, certainly faithful to Parker since he first edited it in the mid-nineties. Joerg thinks on the other side of the screen and while holding like a trophy a copy of The New York Times with the musician at full blast, that time has proved the double bass player right. On the one hand, there are the scenes of the new global jazz, which reassess the inheritance received without much respect for the canon. “It’s normal for young people to prefer Alice Coltrane to Wynton Marsalis!” Exclaims Parker of the trumpeter who has dictated what jazz is and isn’t jazz in America for decades. “They don’t want to hear that pretentious music. The other day I put his last album [The Democracy! Suite]… Come now! I have been playing democratic suites since the beginning of my career. There is no excitement possible ”.

On the other hand, the racial debate in his country, fueled by the assassination of George Floyd, has placed at the center many of the political positions of Parker, who is heir to the Afro-American activism of the 60s and dedicates his music in a text of the libretto to “those who want to eliminate hatred, racism, sexism, greed and lies; all that which has filled history with imperialism, war, genocide and an absolute disregard for the sanctity of life ”. On what’s to come with Joe Biden, he’s moderately optimistic. Another thing is the human condition. “We are condemned to repeat the same mistakes. The lockdown brought good things, like the reduction in police violence, but it was really only because there were fewer young blacks walking the streets. The problem in the United States is the ignorance of those who think that because Obama, Oprah Winfrey or Denzel Washington existed, racism is eradicated. There is much to do”.

And clearly, Parker will continue to do so.

