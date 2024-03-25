The girl goes into mourning. The death of William Oscar Palomino Moriano, better known as 'Chacalín'. On social networks, family, friends and followers say their last goodbye.

“Good afternoon, this is William Palomino's nephew, 'Chacalín', to inform you that my uncle ceased to exist in this world at 4 p.m.We ask all your relatives, acquaintances and close friends that the wake will take place at Chacalin's house 6.5 height of whereabouts 7 in Huascar. In advance, we thank everyone for their condolences to the family… Chacalin's legacy will never die,” reads the Facebook post from the late singer's official account.

The news of 'Chacalín''s death shocks followers. Photo: Facebook/William Palomino

What happened to 'Chacalín'?

In 2019, 'Chacalín''s notable weight loss captured public attention. He was affected by tuberculosis, which considerably reduced his weight, adding to pre-existing health complications such as diabetes, known as the 'silent death', which led to diabetic neuropathy deteriorating his lower extremities.

After undergoing treatment, 'Chacalín', at 40 years old, managed to overcome tuberculosis in 2021. However, as he told La República, his fight against diabetes persists. “I can't stand for a long time, my feet swell, and the blisters I need are very expensive, each one costs me 300 soles,” he explained. He further revealed that diabetic neuropathy had begun to affect his hands.

In March 2022, 'Chacalín' tried to start a new life in Argentina, but faced another misfortune upon arriving in the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, when the bus he was traveling in collided with a trailer. The incident left him with a head wound that required ten stitches, raising his concerns about possible non-healing due to diabetes, as he shared on Facebook.

The last days in the life of 'Chacalín'

With his health deteriorating, and even having been in the ICU, 'Chacalín' did pro-health activities. On his social networks, the singer promoted his food business. His family, who was always by his side, supported him in making pollodas and other Peruvian dishes.

Furthermore, 'Chacalín' was shown congregating in a Christian church. Apparently, at the end of his life, William Palomino had decided to give his life to God.

'Chacalín' had lost weight significantly due to diabetes. Photo: Facebook/Chacalin

Accomplices of cumbia speaks out after the death of 'Chacalín'

One of the first musical colleagues to speak out was the group Accomplices of cumbia. Through broadcast channels, they sent condolences to William Palomino's relatives.

“We regret the death of our great friend and artist and we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Palomino family. May God give them strength for the irreparable loss,” reads the statement published by the group on social networks.