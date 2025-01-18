William Mouw, rookie PGA Tour golfer, suffered a historic collapse during the second round of the American Express tournament when he made an eight-fold bogey (13 strokes) on the 16th hole of the Pete Dye Stadium Course, a 548-meter par 5 with the green on top of a huge and steep slope of thick rough and protected on the left by a colossal bunker.

Mouw fell into that sand trap on his second hit, when he was trying to reach the mat. It was the beginning of a dramatic succession of shots that took him from the bunker to the rough and back again. The American, who is playing his third tournament as a professional.

Tired of failing to put the ball on the green, Mouw decided to play his eighth shot back toward the fairway. However, his ninth shot approach also went long and returned him to the rough. At that moment, one of the PGA Tour commentators couldn’t help but shout: “What are you doing?”

Only on the eleventh attempt did he finally manage to leave the ball on the green. And from there, two more putts until holing out. In total, thirteen strokes, eight over par.









Mouw went from fighting to make the cut with an absolute score of -6 to occupying the last positions of the tournament, with +5.

Mouw’s hole will go down in history as one of the worst scores on a hole on the American circuit, although the absolute record is still far away. According to chronicles, Tommy Armor took 23 shots on the 17th hole of the 1927 Shawnee Open, after hitting the ball out of bounds up to ten times. Scores of 15 over par or better are called in golf ‘Archaeopteryx’, the name of the oldest known bird, now extinct.