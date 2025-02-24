Imagine for a moment that they are in Boston in 1846. The streets smell on horseback, people wear ridiculously high hats and, if they have the bad luck of needing surgery, better begin to pray and bite a piece of leather. Yes, they have read … Well, bite leather. And this was one of the favorite methods of “pain control” of the time, along with whiskey.

In this picturesque stage, our protagonist enters the scene: William TG Morton (1819-1868), a dentist who, like many of his colleagues, was quite fed up that his patients scream as if they were being tortured. Which, technically, was quite precise.

The experimental dentist

Morton was not exactly the model student. In fact, he had abandoned the school of Medicine and had become a dentist through a learning program, something like “becoming a dentist in ten simple steps.” But what was missing in academic credentials compensated it with curiosity and, let’s say it kindly, with a healthy lack of respect for the established conventions.

Our protagonist had a problem: his patients had the annoying habit of running out of the office after their first visit. Apparently, the perspective that someone will tear your teeth without anesthesia was not a great marketing argument.

How boredom can lead to genius

In his spare time, when he was not chasing patients fleeing, Morton experimented with different substances. One of them was the sulphuric ether, a compound that was already known for its intoxicating properties. In fact, the young people of the time organized ether holidays, which would become the Victorian equivalent of the Rave festivities, but with more corsets and less electronic music.

Morton began experimenting with the ether in his home laboratory. First he tried it with his golden fish, which survived, then with his dog (which also survived), and finally, in an act of total courage or madness, with himself, which fortunately also survived.

October 16, 1846 is a date that should be recorded in gold in the history of medicine. That day Morton made the first public demonstration of anesthesia with ether at the Massachusetts General Hospital, in what would be known as the “Ether Dome”, a surgical amphitheater.

The patient in question was Gilbert Abbott, a young man who needed to be removed a neck tumor. In normal circumstances this operation would have been a show of screams and horror worthy of a horror movie. Instead, Abbott inhaled the ether of an apparatus designed by Morton -basically a glass balloon with some tubes and fell placidly sleeping. Next, an experienced surgeon, Dr. John Collins Warren, proceeded to operate in an almost sepulchral silence.

When the operation ended, Warren turned to the stunned audience and pronounced the words that would go down in history: “Gentlemen, this is not a hoax.” Which, if we think it is not the type of phrase that inspires a lot of confidence in previous medical practice.

The irony of success

This is where the story takes a turn worthy of a Victorian soap opera. Morton, intoxicated by success tried to patent his discovery under the name of “Letheon”, as if it were a brand of soft drinks.

The medical community, as expected, was not very happy with the idea of ​​having to pay every time they wanted their patients not to shout during an operation.

In addition, it turned out that Morton was not the only one who had been playing with the ether; Charles Jackson, a chemist who had been Morton’s mentor, also claimed the credit of the discovery, initiating a legal battle that would last decades.

The supreme irony is that Morton, the man who eliminated the pain of millions of people, died in poverty, chasing recognition and financial compensation. He spent his last years traveling between Boston and Washington DC, trying to make the United States Congress recognize his contribution and pay him for it.

He died in 1868 defeated by emotional pain.

The lesson that Morton leaves us and the ether is a perfect example of serendipia in science: a dentist without formal training, experimenting with a substance that people used to have fun ended up revolutionizing modern medicine. But it is also a story about the nature of scientific discovery and how our recognition and reward system does not always work as it should.

Today, every time someone undergoes surgery, without experiencing the unimaginable pain that was common less than two hundred years ago, a silent word of thanks to that stubborn dentist who decided to experiment with ether.

It is true that modern anesthesia has evolved a lot since Morton’s days, but the basic principle remains the same: allow medical procedures to be performed without pain.