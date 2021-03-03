William Luna spoke through his social networks to express his indignation because Camilo and Evaluna Montaner referred to Machu Picchu (world wonder) as “ruins” in their new song, which bears the same name as the Inca citadel located in Cusco, in Peru.

“Ruins of Machu Picchu? It does not seem to me, I know that they are boys with quite a lot of fans and their music is beautiful, but does Machu Picchu express oneself as ruins? It is a historic center, a world wonder, you cannot say ruins, “he said in a short video on Facebook.

“Camilo, Evaluna, daughter of a great singer whom I admire, her father Ricardo Montaner should tell them that it is an offense for the people of Cuzco and for Peru. We have to respect quite a lot what we call the best we have. That could not silence me, it is outrageous, “added the interpreter of” Niñachay “, quite uncomfortable by what happened.

In this sense, William Luna demanded that Evaluna Montaner and Camilo, who already created a challenge with “Machu Picchu”, have greater consideration when using the name of a historic center, especially when it is considered one of the seven wonders to world level. “Ruins of Machu Picchu? Please! More respect for Machu Picchu, ”wrote the renowned Andean music singer-songwriter on his official Facebook account.

What does the lyrics of “Machu Picchu”, by Camilo and Evaluna say?

In the middle of the new song by Camilo and Evaluna Montaner, the singer is heard saying “I have more ruins than Machu Picchu. I have destroyed a thousand planets with what I have said. And how did you notice a thing that was anything but a work of art? “

This only fragment in which the Inca Citadel is named has generated a strong wave of criticism against the Colombian interpreter on social networks.

