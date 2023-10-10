William Luna, Peruvian singer, is one of the representatives of the Andean music genre in Peru. His songs, like ‘Nañachay’ and ‘I will love you’, They have remained engraved in the minds of their followers. The Cusco composer recently gave an interview, in which he told some little-known details beyond his musical career. He revealed a tough time he went through years ago and how he managed to overcome it.

What difficult time did William Luna have?

The national artist said that in 1995 (28 years ago) he went through a difficult period, because on a personal level he was not well. His separation from the mother of his firstborn and the departure of his mother affected him greatly. The artist said that he used to drink alcohol to try to avoid his problems.

“I had no future, I separated from the mother of my first child, my mother died, I was devastated. I ate dust, no one was betting on me and I dedicated myself to drinking vodka. It intoxicates me and intoxicates me. (…) I just wanted to extinguish the sadness, the bad moment. I was like this for a whole year. Several things came together. Every weekend I went to karaoke and sang everything that made me remember everything I had experienced, my mother. I didn’t understand that doing that was killing myself little by little, but I was screwed, without having achieved a career.“he told Trome.

Who helped William Luna get through the difficult moment?

After having ‘hit rock bottom’, William Luna affirms that Valia Mujica, his wife of more than two decades, helped him regain control of his life. “Valia gave meaning to my life, she came as a blessing from God, she gave order, she calmed me down, she made me stop drinking,” she added.