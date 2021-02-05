Cuban actor William Levy recounted an experience he had in Paris during the first time he set foot in that city. In an interview with a Colombian media, the artist recalled his beginnings in acting.

As is known, he is in that country participating in the filming of the new version of the soap opera Café con aroma de mujer.

During this stay in coffee lands, he spoke with the RCN television channel. At one point in the talk that the actor had, he narrated his peculiar anecdote.

“I had finished being a builder and had this dream of being an artist. I left, I moved in and the first three months started to go well for me and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to Paris, ‘”Levy said.

During his speech, he said that he went to dinner with a woman he met in the city. However, he did not notice the economic amount I was spending.

“I had never been to Paris and did not know the prices. (…) I’m a very eater, and the first dishes they brought were very nice, but very small. And he kept asking. When I saw it (the bill) at $ 3,000, I said, ‘What?’ He barely had 4 thousand in his pocket, “said the protagonist of Care with the angel in the interview.

To get out of that situation, the actor faked a stomach ache. “She would say to me: ‘Where are we going from here?’ And I: ‘Nowhere, I have a tummy ache.’ It was crazy, ”he added.

Finally, he said that he had to survive the rest of his stay with a small amount of money. To feed himself, he went to a gas station to buy spaghetti.

