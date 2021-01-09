William Levy, soap opera heartthrob, has made headlines for starring in a tender story with a great fan of his, fulfilling her dream of being able to meet and talk to him.

According to Instagram, the young woman identified as Yessenia is admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). In this situation, his relatives contacted the Cuban actor to send him a greeting to help him lift his spirits.

William Levy, demonstrating his solidarity with the young woman, made a video call from a mobile phone talking with her for several minutes.

The fan, visibly moved by the detail, only managed to repeat: “I love you, I love you.”

During the conversation, the protagonist of You are my life (2006) and Never forget you (2005) gave details about how the surprise was planned.

“I saw messages on Facebook, on Instagram, everywhere and several friends of mine called me telling me that you wanted to communicate with me and see what God is like, all the messages reached me and made us communicate in person,” he said.

“I am very happy to see that you are well, I see you well and healthy, thank God,” he said.

“I wanted to send you many kisses, I wanted to say hello and whenever you want through the nurse you can call me by Facetime”, He indicated.

