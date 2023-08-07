The world of cinema is in mourning for the passing of William Friedkins the director who revolutionized the horror and crime thriller genres in the 70s. Friedkin died in Los Angeles at 87 years old as announced by the president of Chapman University, Stephen Galloway, a friend of his widow Sherry Lansing, former director of the study.

a cult director

Friedkin had started his career in television and developed a style of innovative assembly which had allowed him to create films full of energy and audacity. In 1971 he won the Oscar for The violent arm of the law, a crime thriller that influenced many other feature films in the genre for years to come. Two years later, he scored another huge hit with The exorcist, based on the novel by William Peter Blatty. The movie was a public and critical phenomenongrossing $500 million worldwide and ushering in the era of cinematic blockbusterswith The Godfather. But The exorcist it was much more: it was also a masterpiece of style, which marked the horror genre with its shocking scenes and tense atmosphere; is the title for which he was nominated for an Oscar as best director. Friedkin continued to work in cinema, directing other notable films such as Live and die in Los Angeles And The wages of fear. In 2013 she received the Golden Lion career at the Venice Film Festival and was preparing to present his latest film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martialwith Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke, out of competition at the next edition of the festival.