William Friedkinwho revolutionized horror movies with “The Exorcist“, has died. She was 87 years old. The filmmaker, whose best-known film is getting a legacy sequel this year to celebrate 50 years since its release, continued to work in Hollywood until the end of his life. His last film, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial“, is scheduled to debut at the Venice Film Festival later this year. His death was confirmed by Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University and a friend of his wife. friedkinSherry Lansing, according to Variety, who first reported the news.

When “The Exorcist“, based on William Peter Blatty’s best-seller, was released, became a cultural phenomenon, changing the horror genre forever, breaking box office records and earning an astonishing 10 Academy Award nominations for the first film. horror nominated for Best Picture.

But friedkin It didn’t just redefine the horror genre. In 1973, the filmmaker made “Against the Drug Empire” (“The French Connection“), which remains one of the most acclaimed crime movies of all time and is remembered especially for its car chases. Over the years, he has made a wide variety of films, from popular productions to television shows and arthouse films. In the last years of his life, he lamented how the takeover of the box office by superhero movies had limited the types of movies that could get distribution.

In the 1970s, he also directed the acclaimed thriller “Live and Die in LA” (“To Live and Die in LA“), and though he did not direct as regularly for about a decade after that, his name is now associated with productions ranging from “Blue Chips” and “killer joe” to TV shows like “Tales From the Crypt” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation“. Early in his career, before becoming a household name to moviegoers, Friedkin worked in television, estimating that he produced hundreds or even thousands of hours of content for the small screen. The documentary of himThe People vs. Paul Crump” helped raise the profile of a famous murder case.

Crump He was convicted of killing a security guard during an armed robbery at a Chicago meat-processing plant in 1953, but later converted to Christianity in prison and became a model prisoner. He wrote a fictionalized version of his life in the novel “Burn Killer Burn“, after which his cause was taken up by anti-death penalty activists in the 1960s. They argued that if the real goal of imprisonment was to reform, rather than punish, Crump had demonstrated his reform. Ironically, the documentary friedkin it never aired, although a few years later, there was another documentary called “the chair“, which was part of the process that ultimately led to Crump received a commutation of his death sentence.

friedkin he leaves behind his sons, Jackson and Cedric Friedkin, as well as his wife, film executive Sherry Lansing. Our condolences to his family, friends, collaborators and admirers.

Via: comic book

