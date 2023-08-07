American filmmaker William Friedkin, director of The French Connection (premiered in Spain as Against the drug empire1971) and The Exorcist (1973), died this Monday in Los Angeles, according to the magazine Variety citing a person close to the family. She was 87 years old.

Born in Chicago in 1935, Friedkin belonged to the generation of Hollywood film modernizers who came to theaters in the 1960s and 1970s, such as Brian de Palma, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Michael Cimino. During his long career, awarded at the Venice Film Festival in 2013, Friedkin ventured into documentary film and television. He won the Best Director Oscar in 1972 for The French Connection (beating Stanley Kubrick by A Clockwork Orange) and was nominated two years later for The Exorcist (lost to George Roy Hill by The hit).

[Esta es una noticia de última hora, habrá ampliación en breve]

Linda Blair listens to instructions from director William Friedkin during the tense filming of ‘The Exorcist.’ Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

