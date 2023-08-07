William Friedkin, director of “The Exorcist”, dies: he was 87 years old

William Friedkin, director of de The exorcist And The violent arm of the lawthanks to which he won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1972.

An exponent of the so-called New Hollywood, he had been nicknamed “the director of evil” for having profoundly renewed the detective and horror genre.

After several films, it was The violent arm of the law to give him notoriety in the early seventies. The film, in fact, won five Academy Awards: best director, best film, best editing, best original screenplay and best leading actor (Gene Hackman ed.).

Two years later, William Friedkin directed The exorcistthanks to which he was nominated again for best director without however winning the coveted statuette this time.

The film, which still won two Academy Awards for best adapted screenplay and best sound, is still considered a milestone of horror cinema today.

Despite the success, however, the director’s subsequent works failed to obtain the same response as the previous ones both at the box office and at the critical level.

In 2013, William Friedkin received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 70th Venice Film Festival.

During his life, the director was married four times: to Jeanne Moreau, Lesley-Anne Down, Kelly Lange and finally to Sherry Lansing.