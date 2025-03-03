Professor William Franke (Milwaukee, USA, 1956) teaches philosophy, literature and religious studies at Vanderbilt University and at the University of Macao. It is considered among the greatest scholars in the world in the study of comparative literature and religion. Your method … It is the apofatic thinking that consists of the negative knowledge of things: we cannot affirm or define what God is (because it is unknowable), but we can say what it is not. It is a subtle method that applies to many areas in ordinary knowledge. For example, we may not be able to define what a perfect government is, but we can affirm that in a perfect government the ministers do not steal, do not attack the other powers of the State or do not add to the media. It is a prudent method to know difficult issues to define. Franke has been one of the voices invited to the ‘Orientalism and Westernism Seminar: Cross -organized looks organized by the Culture and Society Institute of the University of Navarra.

“Do you think the pandemic changed us as people?”

—The changes that were already underway towards an increasingly technologized and technocratic society are accelerated. We were all thrown to the Internet during that period. And, of course, there is a risk that this will dehumanize us. The machine becomes dominant and, in certain aspects, that means the eclipse of the religious dimension.

“Relationships have changed.” We are not talking in person, not even by phone, we use WhatsApp. Is there a relationship deficit between humans?

—Your way to ask the question expresses the anxieties we have about the loss of direct human contact when everything becomes the Internet. And I share those concerns. But I also value the possibilities of interconnectivity that have multiplied. In a way, I think there are reasons for optimism.

—What is the future of religion in the world of artificial intelligence (AI)?

– Artificial intelligence is an incomparable instrument. Actually, its power is not precedent. It is the power to turn everyone into robots. At first glance, there is a kind of apocalypse of religion and religion disappears as a relationship with the sacred of the other that, in my opinion, is its real essence. A relationship with the holiness of others. Are we losing this dimension of others with these advances? It is a techno-scientific culture that is now manifested with the power of AI. Somehow, AI is an opportunity to divinize and this is anatema in religious terms. And that is the agenda of some of the AI ​​defenders.

“Who are you thinking about?”

“We could mention Sam Harris, one of the four riders of atheism (along with Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens and Daniel Dennett). They really contemplate the disappearance of religion and declare that this will give way to a golden age of greater possibilities for human flowering. Religion is something negative in its lexicon. And I don’t want to criticize them in everything, because there are different types of religion. A lot of religion is idolatrous and does not really open us to that dimension of the sacred of others. It becomes a way of locking itself in the community itself or even its own pride, but in which the other is excluded.

“What role does secularization play?”

—The essence of religion is this infinite openness towards others, which is the ethical imperative we face today as in all times. The blessings of religion can communicate through secularization. I don’t oppose that. Christianity is secularized and has been the engine of modern Western civilization and liberationist movements such as the liberation of women, minorities, of all identity groups.

“What does Donald Trump’s choice look like?”

“Trump is a challenge.” He does and says the opposite of what I just said in many ways. But I want to resist the impulse to oppose him. I think there is another way to answer. I don’t want to be against everything he does because he does it, because he can have some positive effects. In fact, even before the elections, I expected it to have effects on the Ukraine War and other matters. When I article my philosophy, that I call apopathic thinking and what is to think about what we cannot know, I do not want to exclude the opposite. And if Trump speaks the language of America first and the imposition, I do not want to oppose that, because when you oppose the resistance. I would like to let your words dissolve when I discover that you don’t really have an adversary to erect. And I don’t want to condemn the Trumpists because they are on the opposite side and do not agree with me. On the contrary.

—What is the relationship of apofatic knowledge with the truth?

“You say” with the truth. ” Of course there are many truths. Actually, I don’t want to rule out the truth, but one could say “you can’t talk about the truth.” But I think everyone, as human beings, shared the same world. There is no planet B. We are, by force of circumstances, in relation to a common terrain that is our land. And I think that makes the truth, that it concerns us all, is imperative. However, we have to admit that this truth will be perceived and apprehended differently by each culture and, ultimately, for each different individual. And then it will be an existential truth. So we all understand it in a different way.

“There is much talk about post -truth.”

-Of course. And where does that come from? The truth is no longer a simple correspondence with the facts. What facts? Who interprets them? Even in classical philosophy, of course, there are different theories of truth as coherence or truth as correspondence with the facts. And, ultimately, the truth is also a moral, ethical and religious issue. The idea that the truth can be scientifically defined, in isolation of the moral and religious dimension of human beings, is somewhat illusory, but science became idolatrous when claiming the truth for itself. The truth is this openness that we experience towards others and the reality itself beyond our interpretations within any conceptual system.

“Why did Wokism triumph in the universities of your country?”

– For many reasons, and some of them are the weakness and the need to feel justified, a kind of self -complacency. There is a psychology in the wokism that exonerates us from the feeling of guilt in a world that is almost unbearably unfair. And then, you know, we all feel strongly motivated to identify.

—What is the mechanism that has made victimization the slogan of an entire generation?

“I think Christianity is at the bottom of all this because it is the religion that deifies the victim.” And it is a very powerful message: in the victim we see God revealed, humiliated, tortured, condemned to die on the cross. That is a total revolution in the ancient world, but conquered the world because there is something so deeply true that our humanity is. So I think there is a very deep reason for victimization to be recognized as the root of religion. And in the case of wokism, of a civic religion. But there are also all kinds of other reasons that are less honorable. There is, in particular, the mechanism for the search for an scapegoat. We want to believe that we have identified the culprit. And I think this is in operation in wokism. What has happened is that the heterosexual, heteronormative man has become an scapegoat. And it’s not that I want to complain. It is the way the mechanism works. It doesn’t really matter who the victim is, because the point is to have the unanimity of all against one to undo the war against all, which is the natural state of human society. This is what the Leviathan solves, everyone’s war against all, making it all against one.

“Is that identity a form of tribalism?”

—To negatively see identity because my apopatic thinking focuses on non -identity, to try to think beyond our identifications. Although I recognize that identity is necessary, it is a phase. And that’s why I doubt a little in equating identity with tribalism because I like the idea of ​​tribes. In fact, I see a model of the tribal societies of pre -Columbian Americas, for example, that have extraordinary virtues that I like to stand out. But I believe that the connotation of tribalism in his question is his exclusive character. It is our tribe against others. And to that extent, I think there is a connection here: identity is, to that extent, a kind of tribalism.

“Can you choose a classic poem to illustrate this moment?”

“Dante’s hell would choose.” But it would point out that hell is the first part of the divine comedy, a classic that advances from purgatory to paradise. Everything is part of a unified process. We must recognize with anguish the hell in which our world has become, with the perspective of the potential to move from purgatory to paradise.